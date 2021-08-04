Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Kforce updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.910 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.83-0.91 EPS.

KFRC stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. 112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91. Kforce has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $381,103. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.