Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Gap Down to $63.09

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.09, but opened at $60.31. Kforce shares last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 267 shares trading hands.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $381,103. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

