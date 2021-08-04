Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.55. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,727. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

