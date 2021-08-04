Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.710-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.63.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.27.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

