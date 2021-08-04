Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.95. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

