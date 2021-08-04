Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 4.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 447,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,588,541. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.