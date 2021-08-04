King DAG (KDAG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $143,738.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. King DAG has a market cap of $17.12 million and approximately $143,738.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

