Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 2,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,902,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

KC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

