Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KNSA stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,925. The company has a market cap of $875.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

