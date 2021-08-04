Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report sales of $610.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.64 million and the lowest is $600.50 million. Kirby posted sales of $496.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.02. Kirby has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

