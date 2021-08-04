KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $69.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $39,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.