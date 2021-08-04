KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.75 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 13137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 210,066 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,868,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

