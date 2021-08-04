Klaytn Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $115.78 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,636,952,944 coins and its circulating supply is 2,492,523,980 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

