Kleros Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $104.62 million and $2.37 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,969,757 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

