Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.73.

KNX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

