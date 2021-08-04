KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.07

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and traded as high as $41.78. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 9,741 shares trading hands.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

