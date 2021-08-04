Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.09

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and traded as low as $10.42. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

