Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. 20,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

