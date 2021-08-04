Koninklijke DSM’s (RDSMY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,602. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

