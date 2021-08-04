Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PHG traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. 84,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 252,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,068,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

