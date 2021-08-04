Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
PHG traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. 84,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
