Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. 2,170,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,504. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $513.02 million, a PE ratio of -112.40 and a beta of 2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

