Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $211,487.25 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $211,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 3,936,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

