Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Down to $27.11

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.11, but opened at $25.71. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 7,444 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $189,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,346.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

