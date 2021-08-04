Krios Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Krios has a market cap of $794,901.97 and approximately $5.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Krios has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001605 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007261 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.40 or 0.01164915 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

