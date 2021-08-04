Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.12

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 15.12 and last traded at 15.17, with a volume of 6571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 15.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.96.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

