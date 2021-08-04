KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KPLUY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

