KuCoin Token Trading Up 8.1% This Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for about $10.30 or 0.00025826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $825.10 million and approximately $33.23 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00850918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00095205 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.