KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.70

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.42, with a volume of 269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

