Kuverit Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $476,317.24 and $9.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00827475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00093891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042998 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

