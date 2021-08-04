Kwikswap Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,010.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $318,248.45 and approximately $8,010.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004379 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

