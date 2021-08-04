L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

NYSE:LHX opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.95. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $231.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

