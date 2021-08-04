L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.69.
NYSE:LHX opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.95. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $231.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
