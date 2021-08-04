L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $254.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.
LHX opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $231.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
