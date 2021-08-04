L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $254.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $231.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.