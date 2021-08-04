L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $270.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHX. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.62. 24,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,513. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.95. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $231.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

