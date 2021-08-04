LABS Group Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00100413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00142164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,834.87 or 0.99905739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.27 or 0.00851423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,036,538,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

