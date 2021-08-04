Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €23.68 ($27.86). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €23.28 ($27.39), with a volume of 146,134 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €21.13.

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

