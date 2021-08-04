Lake Street Capital Boosts Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target to $14.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.01.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. CPMG Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

