Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,747 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBAI. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $826.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

