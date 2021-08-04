Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

