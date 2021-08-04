Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $642.51. 7,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,656. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

