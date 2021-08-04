Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $42,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $650.27. The stock had a trading volume of 46,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,656. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $632.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

