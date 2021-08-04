Lamden 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,213.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Lamden has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $79,213.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

