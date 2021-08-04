Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.22% of Landmark Bancorp worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

