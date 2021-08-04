Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $158.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $120.92 and a 1 year high of $182.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

