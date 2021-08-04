Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $158.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

