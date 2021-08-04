Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.38 million.Lantheus also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,941. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

