LATOKEN (LA) Price Reaches $0.0956 on Major Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $36.33 million and approximately $129,462.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (LA) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

