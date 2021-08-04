Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 53,147 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07.

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $878,303.75.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 963,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,601. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

