Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $620,225.76 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $620,225.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76.

On Monday, May 17th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 459 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $20,930.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 963,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,601. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.54, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 303,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after buying an additional 1,498,178 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

