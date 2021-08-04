Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.76, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,843,036.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $502,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,066. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.