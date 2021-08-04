Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,637. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,967.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,787 shares of company stock worth $5,976,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

